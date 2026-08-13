Refrain from flying kites near Delhi Metro lines: DMRC

Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has urged people to refrain from flying kites near elevated Metro lines, warning that kite strings can get entangled with 25,000-volt overhead electrical wires and pantographs, potentially causing fatal accidents and disrupting train services.

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The DMRC said its 416-km network in Delhi-NCR is primarily elevated and operates on 25,000-volt live overhead equipment (OHE) wires running parallel to the tracks. During the kite-flying season, strings can get caught in the OHE or pantograph of a moving train, which could result in OHE tripping, damage to the train or pantograph and disruption of Metro services.

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The corporation also cautioned against the use of metallic manjha, saying direct or indirect contact with the high-voltage OHE could prove fatal to those flying kites in the vicinity of Metro corridors.

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The DMRC appealed to residents, particularly those living near elevated Metro corridors, to avoid flying kites near the tracks and instead use open spaces away from Metro infrastructure.

To minimise disruptions, the DMRC has deployed dedicated teams near stations identified as kite-prone areas. These teams will remove kite strings whenever they are spotted near Metro infrastructure.

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Train operators and station staff have also been asked to remain vigilant and exercise extra caution in identifying kite strings along elevated sections during the Independence Day period.