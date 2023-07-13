Refused marriage with friend, woman jumps off 2nd floor

PTI

Noida, July 12

A 24-year old woman was hospitalised with injuries on Thursday after she jumped off her second-floor apartment here when her family opposed her marriage to a man she befriended on Telegram, police said.

The incident took place in the Ajnara Homes society in Sector 121, a police spokesperson said.

The woman is an MBA student and the man she wanted to get married to is 23 years old and a resident of Badaun district in western Uttar Pradesh.

“They got in touch over Telegram. When the family members of the woman came to know about the friendship, they opposed their relationship. The woman wants to marry the man but her family members did not agree with it,” the official said.

“She suffered injuries and was admitted to a hospital by the family members,” the official said.