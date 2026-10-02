Registration made mandatory for bulk waste generators in Delhi

The Centre has put in place a registration framework for establishments generating large quantities of solid waste, making residential societies, institutions and commercial premises responsible for formally entering the waste management system.

Under the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in September 2026, bulk waste generators will have to register on the central online portal and pay a one-time fee ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000, depending on the quantity and category of waste generated.

Advertisement

The requirement covers buildings spread over 20,000 square metres or more, establishments using at least 40,000 litres of water a day, or those generating 100 kg or more of solid waste daily. Government and private institutions, schools, colleges, hospitals, hotels, malls, industrial units, markets, stadiums, community and marriage halls, besides residential societies, fall within the category.

Advertisement

The system is to be implemented across states and Union Territories, including Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Registered entities will also have to submit annual returns online by June 30 each year. At that stage, they will pay an annual processing fee equal to 25 per cent of the registration fee. The registration and annual fees will be shared equally between the CPCB and the State Pollution Control Board or Pollution Control Committee concerned.

Advertisement

The portal will track registrations, annual returns, waste management activities and compliance. Failure to register, pay the prescribed fee or submit annual returns can invite action.