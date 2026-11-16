Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins devotees at Hathi Ghat, offers Arghya to rising Sun on final day of Chhath

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday joined devotees at Hathi Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna to celebrate the concluding day of Chhath Mahaparv and offered Arghya to the rising Sun.

A large number of fasting women and other devotees gathered at the ghat in the early hours to perform rituals, marking the culmination of the four-day festival.

Dressed in traditional attire, the Chief Minister participated in the rituals, sang traditional Chhath songs with fasting women, applied vermilion and sought the blessings of Chhathi Maiya. She also interacted with devotees and extended her greetings on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said Chhath Mahaparv is a festival deeply rooted in the faith and emotions of millions of Poorvanchali people living in Delhi.

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She said the community had played a pivotal role in driving Delhi’s progress through their hard work and dedication and was an integral part of the Delhi family.

She added that upholding the culture, traditions, and festivals of the Poorvanchali community is a primary responsibility of the government.

Chhath, she said, is not merely a religious festival but also a symbol of folk heritage, family unity, discipline, cleanliness, and social harmony.

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Gupta said this festival instills respect and gratitude towards nature, while offering Arghya to the rising Sun symbolised new energy, hope, and positivity.

She also prayed for the well-being and prosperity of people in Delhi and across the country, expressing hope that the blessings of Chhathi Maiya would help realise the vision of a developed India and developed Delhi.

Metro services begin at 4.30 am

Meanwhile, following the Chief Minister’s directions, the Delhi Metro began operations at 4.30 am on Monday to facilitate the movement of devotees heading to Chhath ghats for Usha Arghya.

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Trains operated at intervals of 15 minutes across all lines during the initial hours to ensure that devotees, including women and elderly people, could reach the ghats without inconvenience.

Gupta said the government had made arrangements to facilitate devotees and ensure that they faced no difficulties in reaching the ghats to offer prayers to the rising Sun.