Rekha Gupta meets BJP MLAs, urges them to take fuel conservation drive to grassroots

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday held a meeting with BJP MLAs at the Delhi Secretariat and asked them to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message on energy conservation and responsible living to the grassroots through extensive public outreach campaigns across the Capital.

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During the meeting, Gupta directed legislators to spread awareness about fuel conservation, public transport usage, carpooling and sustainable lifestyle practices as part of the Delhi government’s “Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan” campaign.

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Calling it a collective movement in national interest, the Chief Minister said MLAs should actively engage with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), educational institutions, market associations and social organisations in their constituencies to encourage public participation.

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Gupta also asked legislators to lead by example by reducing vehicle usage, limiting convoys and prioritising electric vehicles. Under the “Metro Monday” initiative, MLAs have been asked to travel by Metro once a week to encourage citizens to adopt public transport.

The Chief Minister said the Delhi government had taken several measures in line with the Prime Minister’s appeal for energy conservation, including introducing a two-day work-from-home policy in government departments, except essential services, and advising private institutions to follow similar practices.

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As part of the measures, the government has also decided not to purchase any new petrol, diesel, CNG or hybrid vehicles for the next six months. In addition, air conditioner temperatures in government offices have been fixed between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius to reduce electricity consumption.

Citizens have also been encouraged to observe one “no vehicle day” every week as part of the fuel-saving campaign.

Gupta said the present global situation and rising fuel-related challenges made responsible resource use a national priority. She added that the government’s objective was not only to implement administrative decisions but also to build public awareness and participation around sustainable living practices.