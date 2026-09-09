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Home / Delhi / Rekha Gupta orders Delhi MC crackdown on illegal constructions, inspections of all PGs

Rekha Gupta orders Delhi MC crackdown on illegal constructions, inspections of all PGs

Inspection and enforcement action aims to fix accountability for unauthorised construction and identify potentially unsafe structures before they pose threat to residents

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:59 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and state Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa at site during a rescue operation on the second day after a 50-year-old five-storey building housing a boys' hostel collapsed in a congested bylane in Satya Niketan near Delhi University's south campus on Monday, September 7, 2026. Image credit/PTI
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to launch a city-wide crackdown on illegal constructions, including demolition of unauthorised structures in several areas.

The Chief Minister directed the civic body to deploy bulldozers against illegal constructions and asked all senior MCD officials to remain on the ground to oversee the action.

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The directive comes amid renewed scrutiny of building safety and enforcement following the September 6 building collapse in Satya Niketan, which claimed at least seven lives.

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Gupta also ordered intensive inspections of all paying guest (PG) accommodations across the Capital and directed officials to take action against illegal constructions found during the inspections.

She further asked the MCD to scrutinise building records to determine when the unauthorised construction took place and identify the jurisdiction responsible for it.

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“Building records should be thoroughly examined to determine exactly in which year the illegal construction took place and under whose jurisdiction,” she said, according to officials.

The exercise is aimed at fixing accountability for unauthorised construction and identifying potentially unsafe structures before they pose a threat to residents.

The MCD has been asked to carry out the inspections and enforcement action on the ground, with senior officials monitoring the drive across various parts of Delhi.

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