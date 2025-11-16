Rekha inaugurates devp works at Shalimar Bagh

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a series of civic and infrastructure projects in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency, while also conducting inspections of ongoing development works. She reviewed the progress of the ‘Atal Canteen Scheme’ and reaffirmed her government’s commitment to ensuring “a safe, dignified, and prosperous life for every resident of Delhi”.

Advertisement

During her visit to the JJ Cluster, the CM opened multiple public facilities, including upgraded CC footpaths and a new drainage system, a project completed at a cost of Rs 63.12 lakh.

Advertisement

She also inaugurated a 60-seater public convenience centre built for Rs 94.53 lakh, along with newly-laid drinking water pipelines worth Rs 14.76 lakh.

Advertisement

In Govind Mohalla, the CM launched development work on drains, lanes, and roads, a project estimated at Rs 51 lakh. She further inaugurated new water pipelines in Ambedkar Nagar, Govind Mohalla, surrounding areas, and Saini Dharamshala in Shalimar Village. These installations, costing Rs 18.42 lakh, are expected to ease long-standing water scarcity issues for thousands of residents.

The CM noted that development across the Capital was gaining pace, adding that several long-delayed works had regained momentum. She said the government’s goal was to ensure strong basic amenities and reliable infrastructure in every part of Delhi.

Advertisement

Reviewing the road widening project at the Shalimar Village junction, she directed officials to ensure its timely completion.

Gupta also inspected the under-construction ‘Atal Canteen’ in Haiderpur. Addressing residents’ concerns about the long-pending Ayurvedic Hospital in the JJ Cluster, stalled for the past five years, she assured that the project was now being prioritised and would be completed within two years.