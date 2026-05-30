Rekha pulls up officials over poor state of Rohini sub-registrar offices

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday expressed displeasure over the condition of sub-registrar offices operating from Ambedkar Bhawan in Rohini Sector 16 and directed officials to complete repair and improvement works within a week.

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During a surprise inspection of Revenue Department e-sub-registrar offices VI-A (Model Town/Pitampura) and VI-C (Rohini), the Chief Minister reviewed cleanliness, citizen facilities, record management and overall functioning. Officials said Gupta found several deficiencies, including poor lighting, non-functional air-conditioners, broken flooring, unclean toilets, inadequate seating and poor maintenance. She said such conditions were unacceptable in offices visited daily by people for property registration and documentation work.

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The CM also interacted with visitors, many of whom complained about long waiting hours, lack of seating, poor air-conditioning and the absence of a proper token system.

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Directing officials to address the issues immediately, Gupta said citizens should not face inconvenience while accessing government services. She stressed that providing a dignified and comfortable environment in public offices was the government’s responsibility.

She ordered officials to complete all improvement works within a week, including repair of air-conditioners, replacement of faulty lights, fixing damaged floors and tiles, improving sanitation and increasing seating for visitors.

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The CM also raised concerns over record handling and the presence of scrap material and unused items in the building. She directed officials to improve maintenance and appoint responsible officers for regular monitoring of cleanliness and basic facilities.

During the inspection, Gupta reviewed the condition of the record room and directed officials to prioritise the safety, preservation and digitisation of important revenue documents.

Taking a strict view of delays in public services, the CM warned officials against corruption, harassment and unnecessary delays in processing citizens’ work. She said strict action would be taken if complaints of bribery or deliberate delays were received.

“Our government’s priority is to ensure transparent, corruption-free and dignified public services. Citizens should not have to run from office to office for legitimate work,” Gupta said.

Officials said the Chief Minister had sought a detailed report on the improvement works within a week and indicated that she would conduct a follow-up inspection to review progress.