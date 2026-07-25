CM Rekha reviews arrangements for Kanwar Yatra

The government has finalised arrangements to welcome Kanwariyas arriving in the national capital with holy Ganga water from Haridwar and other pilgrimage sites during the month of Shravan. Round-the-clock sanitation, medical care, drinking water, electricity and mobile toilet facilities will be provided at Kanwar camps.

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CM Rekha Gupta on Friday chaired a review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to assess preparations for ensuring a safe, smooth and well-organised Kanwar Yatra. “The yatra is a message of service, devotion, social harmony and cultural unity,” Gupta said.

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She described the yatra as a living symbol of social harmony and cultural heritage, adding that the arrival of lakhs of Lord Shiva devotees chanting “Har Har Mahadev” and “Bol Bam” fills the city with an atmosphere of faith and devotion. The CM directed officials and all concerned agencies to make arrangements in a spirit of service and ensure close coordination to provide devotees with security, respect and better facilities. The government plans to install welcome gates at key entry points and routes across the city. Flower showers will also be organised to greet the Kanwariyas. Gupta said she would personally visit different parts of Delhi to welcome the devotees. She said that the people of Delhi have traditionally shown faith and a spirit of service towards Lord Shiva’s devotees and that the government and residents would work together to make this year’s Kanwar Yatra memorable.

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To simplify the process of obtaining permissions and accessing facilities, the government has introduced a single-window system for Kanwar committees. The initiative aims to ensure that committees do not have to approach multiple departments and receive assistance in a timely manner. Gupta directed officials to maintain close coordination with Kanwar committees and extend support based on their requirements to ensure better facilities at the camps. Sanitation has been identified as a key priority. The CM instructed officials to ensure round-the-clock cleanliness and adequate deployment of sanitation workers. The number of mobile toilets will also be increased, with emphasis on their quality, regular cleaning and maintenance. The government said responsibility for their upkeep would be clearly assigned to the concerned agencies and negligence would not be tolerated. The Health Department has been directed to ensure adequate medical facilities at all Kanwar camps. Doctors and healthcare personnel will be deployed in shifts to provide medical assistance throughout the day and night.

The meeting also reviewed arrangements for safe drinking water, uninterrupted power supply and measures to tackle waterlogging during the monsoon. Traffic management and security arrangements along Kanwar routes were also discussed. Gupta directed officials to complete preparations for barricading, route diversions, PCR deployment and accident prevention well in advance in coordination with the Delhi Police and Traffic Police. The government said traffic on major entry routes would be managed to facilitate the movement of Kanwariyas while minimising inconvenience to the general public.