Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Rekha vows to address concerns of traders, biz owners in Delhi Budget

Rekha vows to address concerns of traders, biz owners in Delhi Budget

Criticises AAP govt for bureaucratic hurdles, mismanagement
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Mar 07, 2025 IST
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta being welcomed by Additional Chief Secretary for Industries Bipul Pathak in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday assured traders and business owners that their concerns regarding inadequate infrastructure, poor sanitation and lack of development would be addressed in the upcoming Delhi Budget 2025-26.

Speaking at a consultation event, she criticised the previous AAP government for bureaucratic hurdles and mismanagement, which, she said, had left commercial hubs in disrepair.

“For years, traders and business owners have suffered due to impractical policies and negligence by the previous government. Roads and drainage systems are in a poor condition. Even basic amenities like washrooms are lacking in major markets,” Gupta said.

She highlighted the struggles faced by business hubs such as Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh and Lajpat Nagar, where infrastructure and sanitation issues persist.

The event saw participation from various trade organisations and entrepreneurs, who shared their expectations for the upcoming Budget.

Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal lauded the initiative, saying, “Traders play a crucial role in Delhi’s development, and we are happy that the government is prioritising their concerns. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi is moving in the right direction.”

Ved Khurana from the Builders’ Association of India called for a major budgetary allocation for infrastructure repairs, stating, “There has been no new infrastructure planning in Delhi for the past 10 years.”

Similarly, Kapil Chopra, president of the Apex Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said: “No development work has been carried out in Delhi’s industrial areas in a decade. We urge the government to allocate funds for their revival.”

Gupta assured the business community that their inputs would be incorporated into the Budget. She reiterated her government’s commitment to infrastructure development, sanitation and business-friendly policies, saying, “The previous government focused only on publicising pain, but we are committed to finding solutions and providing relief.”

