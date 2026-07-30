Relationship dispute turns fatal in northwest Delhi, woman caretaker shot inside residential building

A suspected relationship dispute turned fatal in northwest Delhi after a 20-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead inside the building where she worked as a caretaker, with police suspecting her colleague carried out the murder before fleeing.

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The police said a PCR call reporting the alleged murder was received at the Keshav Puram police station on Wednesday.

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A police team rushed to the building in Shanti Nagar, where the woman's body was found inside a room on the third floor. She had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was declared dead.

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The victim was identified as Jyoti (20), a resident of Azadpur. She worked as the daytime caretaker of the building.

During the preliminary investigation, police learnt that Saurabh, the building’s night caretaker, was allegedly in a relationship with Jyoti. Investigators suspect that an argument over a personal issue escalated into violence, following which Saurabh allegedly shot her in the head before escaping from the scene.

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The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts examined the spot and collected evidence, while the body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused, who remains absconding. Officials said multiple teams are working to establish the sequence of events and ascertain the exact motive behind the killing.

The incident is the latest in a series of violent crimes reported from northwest Delhi. Earlier on Wednesday, a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a park in the Bharat Nagar area following an altercation with a group of unidentified youths, while a woman accompanying him was also injured in the attack.