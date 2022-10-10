Release Sikh detainees: Morcha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 9

A campaign was organised outside Moti Nagar metro station on Sunday to create social consciousness about the release of Sikhs lodged in various jails as “political prisoners” since the 1980s.

Called Political Sikh Prisoners Rihai Morcha (Delhi), the body had earlier carried out a similar campaign at Tilak Nagar metro station.

Morcha president Chaman Singh said, “We are demanding the release of Sikh detainees. The law under which they had been convicted and punished also provides for their release after completing the prescribed sentence.”

He claimed none of the Sikh prisoners had a criminal background and they had become prisoners because of political circumstances. Vijay Kumar Bhatia of Punjabi Sahyog Manch also joined the protesters.