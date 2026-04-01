Reliance Power CFO, 2 others arrested for forgery

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The arrested persons were identified as Ashok Kumar Pal (50), CFO Reliance Power Ltd, Partha Sarthi Biswal (54), Managing Director, Biswal Tradelink Pvt Ltd, and Amarnath Dutta, they added.

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The case was registered on the complaint filed by Biblesh Meena, Manager, Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a public sector undertaking, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, alleging therein that Reliance NU BESS Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Power Limited, submitted two forged bank guarantees of Rs 68.20 crore each during a tender process, Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Subodh Kumar Goswami stated in a press statement.

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These guarantees were purportedly issued by foreign banks, namely ACE Investment Bank, Malaysia, and FirstRand Bank Ltd, Manila Philippines and their authenticity was falsely supported through fake emails and fabricated Structured Financial Messaging System (SFMS) confirmations purportedly from the SBI, which were later denied by the bank, the statement added.

Investigation revealed that senior officials, including the Ashok Kumar Pal, CFO of Reliance Power Ltd, allegedly conspired with intermediaries to arrange the fake bank guarantee, paying large sums of money for creating forged documents and endorsements, the cop mentioned.

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The officer mentioned that during the investigation, it was revealed that Ashok Kumar Pal, conspired with Partha Sarathi Biswal, Amar Nath Dutta and others for the arrangement of forged bank guarantees from the foreign banks to secure the tender with SECI.

All three accused persons were arrested on April 15 and have been taken in police remand till April 23, Goswami mentioned.

As per the police, Pal is a qualified chartered accountant, serving as Chief Financial Officer of Reliance Power Ltd, and working in the Reliance ADAG since 2018.

Partha Sarthi Biswal, a class XII pass and a businessman, Managing Director of an Odisha-based company, Biswal Tradelink Pvt Ltd, was working as an intermediary for arranging forged bank guarantees, the police mentioned.

Amarnath Dutta, BCA, was working as a middleman, it stated.

A case under Sections 318 (4) cheating and dishonesty, 338, forgery, 336(3) forgery committed, specially for cheating, 340 (2) dishonest use of forged documents, 61(2) criminal conspiracy of BNS and 66D IT ACT, was registered at the EOW police station, New Delhi.