Relief for M3M Group owners in PMLA case

New Delhi, June 12

The Delhi High Court has granted interim protection from arrest till July 5 to M3M Group owners Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal in a money laundering case linked to real estate firm IREO being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The order came from a Vacation Bench of Justice CD Singh on separate anticipatory bail applications filed by the duo.

“In the event of any arrest of the applicant, he shall be released on bail on his furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh with two sureties of the like amount to the satisfaction of the investigating agency,” agencies reported the high court has having said in its order.

Justice Singh noted that “primary accused” and promoter of IREO group Lalit Goel has already been granted regular bail. The high court granted the ED time till July 5 to file a status report and other documents in response to the Bansals’ pre-arrest bail applications.

The ED has been investigating IREO for the last few years on charges of diverting, siphoning off and misappropriating funds of investors and customers. Last week, it arrested M3M Director Roop Kumar Bansal in connection with the investigation against IREO and M3M groups for “diverting, siphoning (off) and misappropriating funds of investors and customers”.

Fund misappropriation

