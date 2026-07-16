DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Remove Pradhan, make Sonam Wangchuk education minister: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Remove Pradhan, make Sonam Wangchuk education minister: Kejriwal to PM Modi

The AAP national convener says BJP-led NDA government should listen to the voices of the youth or be prepared to meet the same fate as the Congress did in 2014

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:54 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and others during activist Sonam Wangchuks hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Advertisement

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Dharmendra Pradhan and appoint activist Sonam Wangchuk as Union Education Minister, as he extended support to the students' protest at Jantar Mantar over examination paper leaks.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led demonstration, where Wangchuk has been on hunger strike for 19 days, Kejriwal accused the Centre of failing to ensure accountability in examination leak cases and warned the government against ignoring the concerns of students.

Advertisement

" I urge the Prime Minister to remove Dharmendra Pradhan and appoint Sonam Wangchuk as the Union Education Minister," Kejriwal said.

Advertisement

Recalling his own experience of appearing for the IIT entrance examination, Kejriwal said students devote years of hard work to competitive exams but repeated paper leaks "shatter the confidence of an entire generation". He alleged that despite recurring examination irregularities, those responsible have largely escaped accountability.

Warning the BJP-led NDA government, Kejriwal said it should listen to the voices of students and the ongoing movement or risk facing public backlash.

Advertisement

The AAP delegation at the protest included Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Anurag Dhandha, Saurabh Bhardwaj, MLAs Sanjeev Jha, Kuldeep Yadav and Jarnail Singh. Sanjay Singh said he would participate in the proposed Parliament march on July 20 and appealed to citizens and political parties to support what he described as a fight for the future of India's youth.

The protest also received support from a Samajwadi Party delegation led by Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav, along with MPs Dharmendra Yadav, Mohibbullah Nadvi and Lakshmikant Nishad, Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party president Naresh Uttam, MLA Dr Ragini Sonkar and other party leaders.

Dimple praised Wangchuk's determination and expressed solidarity with students on hunger strike. She appealed to students, youth and opposition parties to join the July 20 Parliament march, saying her party would continue raising the issue inside Parliament until justice is delivered.

Farmer leader, SKU chief Rakesh Tikait also reached the protest site. He said, "We are with youths; we are closely watching this protest, and it should continue peacefully. I want to assure you, the dictatorship in this country will soon end, people do not have to worry."

The protest on Thursday saw a huge turnout and chaos at stage entry gates for several hours in the evening. The Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel were deployed to manage the situation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts