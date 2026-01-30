Reply sent to Punjab Government for approval: DGP to Delhi Assembly

The Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Thursday received a written response from the Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, regarding an FIR registered by the Jalandhar police over the circulation of an alleged video of Atishi, following a communication issued by the Secretariat on January 23.

In his response, the DGP informed the Assembly Secretariat that his reply on the matter has been forwarded to the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Department of Home Affairs, Government of Punjab, for due approval.

He also stated that a written response from the Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, has been received and similarly forwarded to the competent authority, the ACS, for approval.

Separately, the Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, in a reply routed through the DGP, stated that a written response concerning the FIR has been submitted and will be forwarded to the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat once the requisite approval is obtained.

The Assembly Secretariat has sought several records in the matter, including the application received from the police authorities and forensic report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Punjab.

These documents were initially required to be submitted by January 22, as per a communication issued on January 16. However, as the FSL report and related forensic records were not received within the stipulated time, a reminder was issued.

Subsequently, the deadline for submission was extended to January 28 through a further communication dated January 23, reiterating the requirement for complete forensic records. The Secretariat noted that despite the extension, the FSL report has still not been furnished.

Emphasising the importance of the forensic records, the Assembly Secretariat stated that the FSL report is crucial for establishing the facts of the case and ensuring institutional transparency.

The matter remains under active consideration, and the authorities concerned have been asked to extend full cooperation.