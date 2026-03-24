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Home / Delhi / Report highlights irregularities in ‘Sheesh Mahal’ renovation

Report highlights irregularities in ‘Sheesh Mahal’ renovation

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:02 AM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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Arvind Kejriwal. File photo
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The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has flagged major cost overruns and procedural irregularities in the renovation of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence at 6 Flagstaff Road, a report tabled in the Assembly on Monday revealed. Presented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the report stated the project was completed at Rs 33.66 crore, 342% above the initial estimate of Rs 7.91 crore. Of this, Rs 18.88 crore was spent on “superior specifications, artistic, antique and ornamental” items. Administrative lapses included approvals and expenditure sanctions of Rs 9.34 crore granted over two months after completion. The Public Works Department (PWD) also diverted Rs 19.87 crore intended for a camp office and staff block, leaving the staff block unbuilt and converting the camp office to a semi-permanent structure. The built-up area increased 36% to 1,905 sqm. PWD revised estimates four times and retained a single contractor for Rs 25.80 crore worth of works. The AAP dismissed the allegations as politically motivated, asserting the residence was official and not for personal use.

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