Report on NCR Planning Board in Lok Sabha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 18

The Public Accounts Committee presented its 77th report on Monday in the Lok Sabha on the Functioning of the National Capital Region Planning Board.

Headed by MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the committee recommended that the Board should evaluate in detail the challenges faced in implementing the Regional Plan-2021 (RP-2021) and formulate strategies to overcome the impediments for executing RP-2041.

It has recommended that the Board should finalise and notify RP-2041 within six months and review the same once every five years, as mandated. Observing the delay in delineation of Natural Conservation Zone (NCZ) in NCR, the committee, recommended that the delineation of NCZ by each participating State, based on detailed ground truthing along with verification of state revenue records may be conducted in a time bound manner.

The Committee has recommended that the Board must strictly adhere to the procedures and obtain clearances before disbursing loans to participating states.

