Report sought on woman’s death at Metro station

New Delhi, December 18
The Delhi Government has written to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation seeking a detailed report on the death of a woman after she was dragged along the platform as her sari got stuck in the door of a train, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Monday.
