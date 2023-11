Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 28

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday urged the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) of Delhi to revisit its order regarding the stalling of property registrations in the national capital.

The LG met with the Chairman and members of RERA, National Capital Territory of Delhi, along with the Chief Secretary and the Divisional Commissioner at Raj Niwas to address the issue.

#VK Saxena