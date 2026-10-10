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Home / Delhi / Reschedule Delhi concert on November 1 out of respect for 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims: Punjab MP Sahney to Diljit Dosanjh

Reschedule Delhi concert on November 1 out of respect for 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims: Punjab MP Sahney to Diljit Dosanjh

The MP noted that November 1 marks the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:22 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh. File photo
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Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, on Saturday appealed to renowned Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh to reschedule his Delhi concert slated for November 1 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The MP noted that November 1 marks the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

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Acknowledging Diljit’s contribution in taking Punjabi music and culture to the global stage, Sahney said the singer is Punjab’s pride and India’s voice to the world. “However, November 1 is a deeply painful day for thousands of Sikh families who continue to live with the memories and grief of the 1984 anti-Sikh genocide. I make a sincere appeal to Diljit and the organisers to consider moving the Delhi show to another date out of respect for the sentiments of the victims and their families,” Sahney said.

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He said that while music brings people together and celebrates Punjab’s rich cultural identity, it is important to remain sensitive to historical tragedies that continue to affect generations.

“This is not about opposing a concert or diminishing the contribution of an artist who has made Punjab proud. It is about recognising the pain of families who lost their loved ones and ensuring that their memories are treated with dignity and respect,” Sahney said.

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