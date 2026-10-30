DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Residents protest two-way traffic plan in Gurugram

Residents protest two-way traffic plan in Gurugram

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:03 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Residents of Sectors 27 and 43 hold a protest in Gurugram.
Advertisement

Residents of Sectors 43 and 27 and Sushant Lok-1 staged a protest near the entry points of Sectors 27 and 43 on Thursday against the proposed two-way traffic plan on Galleria Market Road and Vyapar Kendra Road. They blamed road dividers for worsening congestion and disrupting access to residential sectors.

Residents alleged that confusion over one-way and two-way traffic movement had led to chaos, with vehicles attempting to move in both directions. They claimed commuters were taking up to an hour to cover the roughly one-kilometre stretch between Millennium City Centre and Sectors 27 and 43, causing inconvenience to daily commuters and schoolchildren.

Advertisement

The protesters raised slogans against the GMDA and traffic police, demanding the reopening of sector entry routes and a review of the traffic arrangement. SHOs of the Sector 29 and Sushant Lok-1 police stations reached the spot and assured residents that their concerns would be addressed.

Advertisement

Residents also questioned the functioning of GMDA executive engineer Amit Godara, who is overseeing the project. Sector 43 RWA representatives alleged that their repeated calls seeking intervention had gone unanswered and claimed that officials had not inspected the site.

RWA general secretary Narendra Mehta said the area already faced heavy traffic due to Galleria Market, Vyapar Kendra, builder projects and group housing societies. He warned that the proposed arrangement could further aggravate congestion. RWA president Rajkumar Yadav said access to Sector 43 had been affected, making travel towards Golf Course Road and Vyapar Kendra difficult.

Advertisement

Sushant Lok-1 D-Block RWA president Akshay Tripathi demanded the restoration of the 11-year-old traffic arrangement, clear instructions for commuters and the deployment of traffic personnel to regulate movement. Residents also highlighted traffic congestion lasting two to three hours outside Shri Ram School, attributing the problem to roadside parking.

Ward 22 councillor Vikas Yadav said the GMDA and traffic police had offered to hold a meeting following the protest. Residents demanded consultations with RWAs and other stakeholders before the traffic plan was finalised.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts