Residents seek freedom from loose wires

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 22

As the political climate intensifies in anticipation of the General Election, the problem of loose wires crisscrossing the Capital, particularly in the vibrant Chandni Chowk constituency, emerges as a critical issue. With an estimated population of 33 million, Delhi struggles not only under the burden of its residents but also with the constant threat of electrocution and fire hazards arising from the chaotic network of overhead wires.

Having grown up in Chandni Chowk, I am aware of the repercussions of loose wires and their impact on the traders and residents nearby. Upon winning, my top priority will be to work with the government to devise a mechanism to relocate these wires underground. — Praveen Khandelwal, BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk

We firmly believe that the presence of these wires on congested roads and narrow lanes poses a significant risk to nearby individuals. If elected, our primary objective will be to ensure that all electricity and Internet wires are placed underground. — Anuj Attrey, Delhi Congress' spokesperson

The tragic memory of Sakshi Ahuja’s fatal encounter with a live, dangling wire in a waterlogged area near a railway station parking lot continues to linger as a haunting reminder of the perils woven into the fabric of the cityscape. Just hours before Sakshi’s untimely demise, a student named Sohail met a similarly tragic fate, succumbing to an electric shock from submerged live wires. These incidents, rather than being isolated occurrences, underscore the pressing need for comprehensive action to tackle the danger posed by the proliferation of loose wires in the nation’s Capital.

Despite the passage of time, Delhi remains embroiled in a perilous struggle with loose wires, infamous for their involvement in tragic incidents such as Sakshi’s electrocution and last year’s Bhagirath Palace fire. The persistent lack of tangible changes and improvements despite repeated incidents raises serious concerns about the safety of residents.

A recent visit to the bustling labyrinth of Chawri Bazaar unveiled the frustration and despair felt by shopkeepers living under the constant threat of loose wires. Pradeep Aggarwal, a shopkeeper, echoed the sentiments shared by many, stating, “These wires undoubtedly trouble people here, but who is listening to us? No one. We have lodged complaints numerous times now; officials have visited as well, but no action has been taken thus far.”

Praveen Khandelwal, BJP candidate for the Chandni Chowk constituency, has underscored the urgency of addressing the issue of loose wires in his 100-day roadmap. He emphasised, “Having grown up in that very area, I am keenly aware of the repercussions of loose wires and their impact on the traders and residents nearby. Upon winning, my top priority will be to work with the government to devise a mechanism to relocate these wires underground.”

While the Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the Lok Sabha constituencies, Anuj Attrey, Delhi Congress’ spokesperson, emphasised the importance of prioritising public safety. He said, “The Congress has consistently advocated for the relocation of loose wires underground. We firmly believe that the presence of these wires on congested roads and narrow lanes poses a significant risk to nearby individuals. If elected, our primary objective will be to ensure that all electricity and Internet wires are placed underground.”

As residents persist in navigating the precarious existence under the looming threat of loose wires, the upcoming elections serve as a crucial opportunity for political candidates to address this pressing issue and prioritise the safety and wellbeing of Delhi’s residents.

