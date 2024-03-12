Resolve all complaints by March 15, Chief Secy told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday sent complaints pertaining to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) from 42 MLAs to the Chief Secretary. The minister issued an ultimatum to the Chief Secretary, directing the resolution of all issues related to the DJB by March 15.

Sent 80 grievances There have been alarming complaints of sewage overflow, contaminated water and pipeline leaks across Delhi. Around 42 MLAs have submitted their grievances to the Assembly Speaker. — Atishi, Water Minister

In the letter, Atishi said legislators in Delhi had submitted their complaints to the Assembly Speaker regarding severe problems such as sewer overflow, contaminated water and pipeline leaks. These issues were not being addressed by Jal Board officials.

The problems were so alarming that discussions scheduled for March 9 under Rule 280 had to be cancelled to focus on discussions related to the DJB issues. Atishi said she had sent 80 complaints related to the Jal Board to the Chief Secretary. Furthermore, she underscored the imperative for long-term solutions to be ensured.

She said, “The Chief Secretary should send progress reports on the resolution of these complaints to the Water Minister every day by 6 pm. Additionally, by March 14, the Chief Secretary should submit a detailed progress report on all these issues to the Water Minister for presentation in the Legislative Assembly session on March 15.”

She also directed the Chief Secretary to be personally present at the special session of the Assembly on March 15.

