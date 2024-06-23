Respite from heat, humidity surges

PTI

New Delhi, June 22

Delhi's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded a notch above normal at 39.4°C, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature had settled 0.6 notches above the season's average at 28.6°C, it added.

On Friday, rain brought relief from the intense heat wave that had been sweeping the city. The Capital recorded 4 mm rainfall by 8.30am on Saturday. The humidity fluctuated between 50 per cent and 62 per cent.