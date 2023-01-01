Restaurants, bars in 5-star hotels to operate 24x7 in Delhi

New Delhi, December 31
All restaurants in 5-star and 4-star hotels in Delhi will now be allowed to operate round-the-clock, according to the new licensing norms aimed at boosting the national capital’s night economy.
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, had in November, set up a high-powered committee to ease and facilitate licence requirements for restaurants/eateries, and directed it to examine the existing regulations and suggest ways of expediting the licensing processes.
After the submission of the report by the committee, it took several rounds of meetings to finally concretise the liberalised regulations, officials said.
These will now be sent to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to bring about necessary changes in the new application undertaking and uploaded on the MHA licensing portal.
“This is expected to be done in the next three weeks, and come January 26, entrepreneurs in the national capital will be able to avail of this new progressive, business-friendly and liberalised licensing regime in Delhi,” an official said.
Under the new norms, all restaurants/eating houses in five and four star hotels, those within airport, railway station and ISBT premises will be permitted to operate on a 24X7 basis after payment of necessary fee.
In 3-star hotels, they will be allowed to operate till 2 am, and in all other categories, they will be able to operate till 1 am. Additionally, in five and four-star hotels, the ceiling of only one restaurant getting bar licence has been lifted. This will enable such hotels to obtain separate liquor licences for more than one restaurant/bar.
