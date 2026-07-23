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Home / Delhi / Restraint, recycling and a dash of seva: Students’ Jantar Mantar handbook for a clean protest

Restraint, recycling and a dash of seva: Students’ Jantar Mantar handbook for a clean protest

As cartons and cartons of food, water and other supplies continued to pour in from across the country, the need for a system was felt

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Vedant Chandel
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:42 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Besides the protesters themselves, several city society groups and even private housekeeping service providers have reached Jantar Mantar to lend a helping hand. Photos by writer
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“Important”, read a post on Cockroach Janta Party’s social media handles. Only it wasn't the announcement of another Sansad March. Instead, it was an appeal to supporters to stop sending food to the Jantar Mantar for the day. The post, as has been the case with those associated with the student protest, went viral. It has over 2.9 lakh likes and around 10,000 reshares on Instagram alone. And the sentiment is key to how those on the ground have kept the stir clean — largely at least.

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As cartons and cartons of food, water and other supplies continued to pour in from across the country, the need for a system was felt. That's when the protesters began restraining the incoming food and sharing lists of items that were and weren't required at the site on their social media accounts. That way, those coming in or parcelling essentials knew exactly how to help. 

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“On the first day after the Sansad March, I carried food and juice to Jantar Mantar. Honestly, I was surprised to see the sheer volume and variety of things being received,” Ramandeep Kaur, a Delhi University alumna, said, adding, “From packed snacks to samosas from Aggarwal, they had it all.”

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Her next trip to the protest site was a little different. Although still carrying nimbu pani for the youth braving the sultry July weather, she brought with her garbage bags, gloves and brooms.

“I read the social media post calling for visitors to bring cleaning supplies, so here we are,” said Ramandeep right before hitting the streets with her friends, all armed with brooms and bags to ensure no litter was left behind.

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Besides the protesters themselves, several city society groups and even private housekeeping service providers have reached Jantar Mantar to lend a helping hand. “We work in shifts, there are separate teams for the day and the night, who ensure food supply and cleanliness at the protest site,” a volunteer with the Sach Khand Foundation said, emphasising on the Sikh teachings of seva (service to humanity). 

Then there are the likes of Maid In India, a domestic help services firm, that also deployed their teams on the ground to help keep the streets clean.

Besides food, protesters are also looking to ensure that the posters and signs resonating with the youth across the country don't turn into an eyesore either. Some are an extra step ahead and using recycled materials like old cardboard boxes and discarded parcel packaging. Priyanshi Kashyap, another DU graduate, carried a set of such signs. Messages like “This govt lies more than my ex”, “Ache din kab leak honge? (When will the good days leak)” penned on repurposed cardboard stood out in the crowd.

“These signboards take me back to my days at DU. We used to hold nukkad nataks… our education, and this is especially true for GenZ, has taught us to learn, research and question,” she said, noting that using material already available to her was a natural choice.

One of the volunteers rushed to pick up a packet of Parle Melody that lay on the roadside. On the streets around Jantar Mantar, between raining lathis and tear gas shells, the nostalgic sweet treat is asking searing questions.

“Melody made headlines when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted it to his Italian counterpart. We just wanted to see if it can bring the same amount of attention to our cause too,” said a protester, requesting anonymity, before quipping, “Our attempt wasn’t as successful. The least we can do is put the wrapper in the trash.”

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