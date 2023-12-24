Retd IPS officer hit by train, dies

New Delhi, December 23
A 75-year-old retired IPS officer, who had served in intelligence agencies, was killed after being hit by a train while crossing a track near Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment area, the police said on Saturday.
The railway crossing was closed, and according to his driver, he got down from his car and started walking to cross the track, they said.
Mohan Das Menon, a 1974-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, who had served in the Research and Analysis Wing (RA&W) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB), was killed in the accident on Wednesday, an official said.
“It is suspected that he could not hear the sound of the approaching train,” the official said.
