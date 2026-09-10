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Home / Delhi / Retired army personnel shoots PG operator over money dispute

Retired army personnel shoots PG operator over money dispute

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:40 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The accused Amarjeet Grewal in custody of the Gurugram police.
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The Gurugram police arrested a 40-year-old former Army personnel in Delhi within hours of the shooting of a 32-year-old paying guest (PG) facility operator in Ganga Vihar on Tuesday evening. The victim, Hemant Kaushik, died at a hospital later that night.

The accused, identified as Amarjit Grewal, alias Amarjit Fauji, a resident of Bamla village in Bhiwani district, allegedly shot Kaushik during an argument over a monetary transaction at the latter’s house.

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Kaushik’s wife and three children were reportedly nearby when the incident took place. A video of the shooting has surfaced, showing the accused firing at Kaushik. His wife can be heard screaming “Bhaiya, Bhaiya” as the children cry.

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According to the police, they received information on Tuesday that Kaushik, a resident of Acharya Puri, Ganga Vihar, had been shot and was being taken to hospital. He was declared dead on arrival. Kaushik’s friend later lodged a complaint, stating that Kaushik and Grewal were involved in a monetary dispute. Kaushik had told him that Grewal was coming to collect money and asked him to come over when he called.

The friend told the police that Grewal reached Kaushik’s house around 6 pm. The two spoke for about two minutes before an argument broke out. Grewal allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot Kaushik in the forehead before fleeing. A case was registered at Sector 14 police station on the basis of the complaint.

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ACP (Crime) Naveen Sharma said teams from Sector 14 police station and the Crime Branch, Manesar, jointly investigated the case and arrested Grewal in Delhi on Wednesday.

During interrogation, Grewal reportedly told the police that he had retired from the Indian Army in 2024. He and Kaushik had become acquainted through a common friend. Kaushik had allegedly borrowed around Rs 6.5 lakh from Grewal in 2021.

The police said Grewal fired at Kaushik with his licensed firearm during Tuesday’s argument over the money. Efforts are being made to recover the weapon, and further investigation is underway.

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