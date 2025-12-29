DT
PT
Retired IAF personnel beaten to death by daughter-in-law over property dispute

Retired IAF personnel beaten to death by daughter-in-law over property dispute

Accused arrested, sent to judicial custody 

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:31 PM Dec 29, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A 32-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly beating her elderly father-in-law to death over property dispute in southwest Delhi’s Bindapur area, police said on Monday.

Police received a PCR call around 10.46 am on December 27 regarding the murder in Mansa Ram Park in Bindapur, following which a team was rushed to the spot.

The victim, Naresh Kumar (62), a retired Air Force personnel, was found lying unconscious on the roof of a house, police said.

His daughter-in-law Geeta, wife of Parveen, told police that he had been beaten and was lying unconscious on the roof.

Naresh was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

A crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) experts were called to the spot, who inspected the scene.

During inquiry, it was found that there was an ongoing dispute over property share, which led to Geeta often quarrelling with her father-in-law, police added.

Naresh’s wife died in August and Geeta’s husband works in Hyderabad. A case under Section 103(1) (Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Bindapur police station.

The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is under way, police said.

