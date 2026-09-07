Retired music teacher from Manipur 'beaten to death' after objecting to nuisance in Delhi

A 54-year-old ex-music teacher Chongtham Vikram belonging to the Meitei community of Manipur was bludgeoned to death by eight people, working in a dhaba and as delivery executives, after he objected to shouting and nuisance being caused by the accused in Kilokari village area of southeast Delhi.

Police said eight people including a minor was apprehended for the killing.

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The arrested were identified as Bharat Kumar (19), Pramod (26), Ramzan Khan (22), delivery agents of the dhaba, Deepanshu (21), Mohan Vishwakarma (32), Vijay (36), Mannu (26), all workers of the dhaba and one minor.

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According to police, a PCR call regarding the matter was reported through a PCR call at Police Station Sunlight Colony.

Based on the preliminary enquiry, it was transported that the deceased was a retired musician and had objected to the alleged shouting and nuisance being caused by delivery boys and dhaba staff in front of his residence, an official said.

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When Vikram came downstairs and objected to the alleged people, he was allegedly assaulted with fists and blows. He sustained injuries and was subsequently taken to Holy Family Hospital by his son, Yaiphaba, for medical treatment. During treatment, Vikram Singh succumbed to his injuries, the cop added.

As per the northeastern groups, the drunken men came to his house and beat him to death after he objected to them, including the dhaba owners, just opposite to the house of the victim, over making noise.