In a horrific incident of brutality, a 14-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a group of eight persons, including four juveniles, who took turns to stab him multiple times before dumping his naked body into a canal in outer north Delhi's Haiderpur area, police said on Thursday.

Advertisement

The victim, a resident of Jeevan Park in Siraspur, was reportedly abducted, stripped and killed in a revenge-driven attack.

His body was found with multiple stab wounds and a scarf tied around the neck near the Munak Canal on July 1, officials said.

Advertisement

A PCR call was received around 3:10 pm about a body lying near a Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant. A police team subsequently got the partially-decomposed body identified, the officials said.

"Based on initial findings, a case was registered and multiple teams were formed to identify and arrest the accused," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar V Swami said.

Advertisement

Using technical surveillance, police first nabbed two key accused, Krishna alias Bhola (19) and a juvenile, who lived in the same locality as the victim, the DCP said.

He said that Krishna was assaulted last year by two local criminals, Monu and Sonu, and he suspected that the deceased had acted as an informer in the matter.

"He held a grudge and, along with his associates, plotted the killing for weeks," the DCP said.

In the intervening night of June 29 and 30, Krishna and seven others intercepted the victim near the Veer Chowk bazaar, abducted him in front of his friends and took him to the canal.

"There, they gagged him with a scarf, stripped him, threw away his clothes and each one of them took turns stabbing him, before dumping the body in the water," the officer added.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Ashmit alias Ashwani (18) and three more juveniles. A motorcycle used in the crime has also been seized, police said.

A manhunt is on to nab two more suspects — Monu and Mohit — who are believed to have fled to Haridwar. Police teams have been sent to Uttarakhand to trace them. Further investigation is underway.