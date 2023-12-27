Review plea in SC seeks ban on screening of kids for admission to nursery

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 26

Social Jurist, an NGO, has moved the Supreme Court (SC) seeking review of its order refusing to direct the Delhi Lieutenant Governor to either give assent to or return the Delhi School Education (Amendment) Bill, 2015, which envisaged prohibition on screening of toddlers for school admissions at pre-primary level in the national capital.

The NGO’s counsel Ashok Agrawal said the review has been sought on the basis of the recent SC judgment disapproving of the conduct of governors of Punjab and Tamil Nadu for sitting over bills passed by the assemblies concerned.

Citing the top court’s observation, Social Jurist contended that governors must act in a manner consistent with the provisions of Article 200 of the Constitution which outlines the process for a bill passed by the legislative assembly of a state to be presented to the governor for assent.

The governor may either give his assent to the bill, withhold his assent or reserve the bill for consideration by the President. The governor may also return the bill for the legislature’s reconsideration.

The SC had on October 13 dismissed the NGO’s petition challenging a Delhi High Court order refusing to pass orders to expedite the finalisation of the Bill relating to nursery admissions in the national capital.

“Can there be a mandamus to introduce a law? That is the problem and that is the view the HC has taken. How can we say that the HC is in error…Supreme Court can’t have a panacea for everything,” a Bench of Justice SK Kaul (since retired) and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia had said, dismissing the appeal filed by the Social Jurist.

In its July 3 order, the HC had said it can’t interfere with the legislative process and direct the L-G to either give his assent to the Delhi School Education (Amendment) Bill, 2015, or return it.

