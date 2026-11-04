Revisiting 1962 war: IAF and Army had advised against using air strikes

Sixty-four years on, the choice to keep the Indian Air Force (IAF) fighters and bombers out of the 1962 conflict with China remains one of the most- debated questions of the war. Last week, former IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa rekindled the debate.

Speaking at the Indian Military Heritage festival hosted by the think-tank United Service Institution (USI), he said ‘specialists’ had advised PM Jawaharlal Nehru against using the IAF in an offensive role during the 1962 conflict. “It’s not right to just blame Nehru for the decision,” he added.

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Official records of the conflict published by the Ministry of Defence in 1993 buttress ACM Dhanoa’s argument. The headquarters of the IAF and Army, respectively, advised against using offensive air power. “The exact outcome of the decision to (not) use offensive air support remains in the realm of speculation, but a careful analysis points to it being possibly one of the major mistakes of this ill-fated war,” the official record says.

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The official record is published as a book ‘History of the Conflict with China. 1962’, released for ‘restricted’ circulation in March 1993. “There is no accurate or authentic documentation of the thinking that was behind this decision to desist from use of offensive air support,” it says.

Requests that were

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turned down

The MoD’s official record says refusals came at the highest levels of command. Army Headquarters turned down a request which the IV Corps Tezpur Assam, had made on 9 September 1962, for offensive air support. It categorically stated that close air support would not be used. A signal to IV Corps on 7 October gave the reason: As lack of any “advantage”. Army Headquarters argued that the Chinese were bound to retaliate and would interfere with Indian transport flights, on which the troops were solely dependent. A similar signal went to Army’s Western Command tasked to Ladakh – it had also requested offensive action.

Note was sent to IAF HQ

Air Marshal HC Dewan (retd) was a Group Captain in 1962 and posted as Director of Operations at Air Headquarters. The MoD published book recounted how he had sent a note to the IAF Chief on the idea of offensive air support. His main conclusions were “the terrain (in Arunachal Pradesh) is heavily covered with jungle, so close air support would be difficult and have little effect on dispersed infantry. With no large concentrations of tanks or vehicles, there were no worthwhile targets for the air force.

Dewan recalled how Defence Minister VK Krishna Menon discussed the issue and was “probably in favour of full use of the IAF”.

Decision was a mistake

On the Indian side, fighters and bombers could have been deployed. “Aircraft could have bombed mountain passes and caused landslides, leaving infantry columns able to move but without artillery or logistic support. In Ladakh, the long Chinese vehicular supply lines would have fallen prey to the IAF,” the MoD’s official record says.

Conversely, an assessment of China’s air power was exaggerated. India had an edge in the air at that time, while the Chinese Air Force – used largely the MiG 19, MiG 17 MiG 15 planes – was virtually grounded due to the dispute with Soviet Union, leading to shortages of spares.

Little thought seems to have been given that Chinese airfields were far from the battle zone. Their aircraft would have had to operate at extreme range with reduced weapon loads. It could neither counter the IAF nor pose a worthwhile threat to Indian cities.

The official record mentions the role played by the US Ambassador (JK Galbraith), saying “It appears to have made a negative outcome. This might or might not have been part of larger US design to get India under its fold, as it nearly happened post 1962 debacle,” it says.