RML Hospital opens India’s first OPD for transgenders

PTI

New Delhi, September 17

The Centre-run Dr RML Hospital here inaugurated India's first dedicated OPD for the transgender community on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Sunday.

Matter of great joy as demand met It is indeed a matter of great joy for the transgender community, which has to face gender bias in hospitals. The demand has finally been met. Sanjana Simon, trans rights activist

The initiative was started to alleviate the difficulties encountered by members of the transgender community in accessing healthcare services, largely due to discomfort and the fear of discrimination and social apathy.

Dr Ajay Shukla, the hospital's medical superintendent, said this dedicated OPD service would be available to transgenders every Friday from 2 pm to 4 pm and there will be a separate registration counter for them.

At India's first dedicated OPD for transgender, they will be provided with an endocrinology facility with hormone analysis and free hormonal treatment, a psychiatry facility with clinical-psychological assessment, and plastic surgery, Dr Shukla said.

