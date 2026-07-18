RML Hospital’s Super Speciality Block set for launch as final fire clearance nears

The long-awaited Super Speciality (SS) Block at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital is set to become operational, with the first phase of services expected to begin soon after the building receives its final statutory fire safety clearance, which officials say is in its concluding stages.

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Sources familiar with the development said all major regulatory and infrastructure requirements for commissioning the state-of-the-art facility have now been addressed, paving the way for the launch of advanced patient care services.

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The new Super Speciality Block will begin operations with the Super Speciality Outpatient Department (OPD), a modern Dialysis Unit and an advanced Radiology Department equipped with Computed Tomography (CT) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) facilities. These services are expected to significantly enhance access to specialised consultations, life-saving renal care and high-end diagnostic imaging for thousands of patients.

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According to senior officials, the mandatory fire safety approval process is in its final phase. While the project had already secured the required fire clearance at the planning and construction approval stage in 2022, a second statutory clearance is required after completion of construction before the building can be occupied and patient services commenced.

“All inspections and compliance checks have been completed. Fire officials have carried out the necessary site visits, including operational testing to ensure that fire tenders can safely manoeuvre around the building in the event of an emergency. The final clearance is now awaited and is expected shortly,” a senior official familiar with the project said.

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Officials added that another important milestone has also been achieved, with issues relating to parking arrangements that had earlier been flagged by the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) having since been resolved, clearing the way for the project’s operational rollout.

The phased commissioning strategy has been designed to ensure a smooth transition while maintaining uninterrupted patient care. In the first phase, specialist OPD services will improve access to expert consultations across multiple disciplines, reducing waiting times and facilitating early diagnosis and treatment.

The dedicated Dialysis Unit will substantially augment the hospital’s capacity to provide renal replacement therapy for patients suffering from chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease, while the CT and MRI facilities will strengthen diagnostic capabilities through faster and more accurate imaging.

“The hospital has adopted a phased operational model so that patients can begin benefiting from the new infrastructure at the earliest. Additional super speciality departments will be introduced progressively,” another senior official said.

Developed as an integrated centre for advanced tertiary healthcare, the new Super Speciality Block is expected to reduce pressure on RML Hospital’s existing infrastructure, improve patient convenience through modern facilities under one roof and promote multidisciplinary treatment.

Healthcare experts say the commissioning of the facility will mark a significant addition to Delhi’s public healthcare infrastructure, enhancing the capacity of one of the country’s premier government hospitals to deliver cutting-edge medical care. Once fully operational, the Super Speciality Block is expected to serve patients from Delhi as well as neighbouring states, further strengthening access to affordable, high-quality super speciality services.