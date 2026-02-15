DT
Road, drainage works launched in Prahladpur

Road, drainage works launched in Prahladpur

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:30 AM Feb 15, 2026 IST
Road and drainage improvement works were inaugurated in Prahladpur, North-West Delhi, on Saturday, aimed at strengthening basic infrastructure and enhancing civic amenities for residents.

The projects, being undertaken through the Delhi Village Development Board (DVDB) fund, are expected to improve connectivity, reduce waterlogging and ensure safer daily commuting. The initiative is being carried out under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and is led by Social Welfare Minister and Bawana MLA Ravindra Indraj Singh.

Speaking at the inauguration, Singh said upgrading the road and drainage infrastructure in Prahladpur would provide better basic facilities to residents. “Strong roads and an efficient drainage system not only make commuting safer but also ensure the overall development of the area,” he said.

Officials stated that the works would address long-standing waterlogging issues in the locality and contribute to a cleaner and more organised environment.

The Delhi Government reiterated its commitment to strengthening infrastructure and ensuring balanced and sustainable development across all regions of the Capital.

