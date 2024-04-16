Road rage: 1 dead, 1 hurt

New Delhi: An altercation following a road mishap resulted in the death of a man, and left another severely injured in the early hours of Monday. The police said a cab allegedly collided with a battery rickshaw near Kodia Pul around 12 am on Monday. An altercation ensured following the collision, leading to a violent confrontation as the two drivers engaged in a physical assault. Soon, the cab driver was dragged out of his vehicle and people started gathering at the spot. One of the persons allegedly shot Saquib, the cab driver and Luv Kush, a beggar who was witnessing the incident. TNS
Dubey is JNU’s ABVP new prez
New Delhi: The ABVP at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday concluded its elections. Rajeshwar Kant Dubey has been elected as the unit president of the ABVP (JNU) and Shikha Swaraj as the unit secretary. Election Officer and National Executive Council member of the ABVP, Unnati Panjikar, announced the results.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi
Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...
No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yet, Supreme Court to take up plea on April 29
Delhi court extends CM’s judicial custody till April 23
‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI
Part of PM’s campaign to browbeat judiciary: Congress
Days after Mahendragarh tragedy, 8-year-old girl dies in auto mishap in Yamunanagar
Vehicle hits bike, overturns in Yamunanagar; 5 pupils hurt