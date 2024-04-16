Road rage: 1 dead, 1 hurt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: An altercation following a road mishap resulted in the death of a man, and left another severely injured in the early hours of Monday. The police said a cab allegedly collided with a battery rickshaw near Kodia Pul around 12 am on Monday. An altercation ensured following the collision, leading to a violent confrontation as the two drivers engaged in a physical assault. Soon, the cab driver was dragged out of his vehicle and people started gathering at the spot. One of the persons allegedly shot Saquib, the cab driver and Luv Kush, a beggar who was witnessing the incident. TNS

Dubey is JNU’s ABVP new prez

New Delhi: The ABVP at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday concluded its elections. Rajeshwar Kant Dubey has been elected as the unit president of the ABVP (JNU) and Shikha Swaraj as the unit secretary. Election Officer and National Executive Council member of the ABVP, Unnati Panjikar, announced the results.

