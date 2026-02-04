DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Delhi / Robbers’ gang busted in Gurugram, four arrested

Robbers’ gang busted in Gurugram, four arrested

Car, stolen gold chain, Rs 2,900 recovered from them

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:50 AM Feb 04, 2026 IST
The Gurugram police claimed to have busted a gang, which used to rob passengers after taking a lift in their vehicles from Delhi to Gurugram in a planned manner, and arrested four members, including three transgender.

The police recovered a car, a stolen gold chain and Rs 2,900 in cash from their possession.

In a complaint to the police, a man stated that while he was driving home from a gym on December 8, 2025, a woman signaled him to stop near Garhi-Harsaru Chowk on the Dwarka Expressway. When he stopped the car, the woman sought in the vehicle. After a short drive, the woman put her hand around his neck. Following which, he asked the woman to get out of the vehicle mid-way. He later found that his gold chain was missing.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 10 police station.

During investigation, a team of the crime unit, Sector 17, arrested four members of the gang. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Shaqib (20), a resident of Nangloi, Delhi; Priyanka (21), a resident of Palam, Delhi; Shobha Sardarwarti (53) and Kayamuddin (37), residents of Raghuveer Nagar, Delhi; all transgenders. They were produced before a court, which sent them to four-day police remand.

“The accused travel from Delhi to Gurugram in Kayamuddin's car and commit crimes. Mohammad Shakib and Priyanka ask for lifts in vehicles. After taking lift, they engage the driver in conversation and steal their jewellery or other items from the car. Further investigation is on in this regard,” said a spokesperson for the Gurugram police.

