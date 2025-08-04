DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Robbers loot jewellery shop at gunpoint

Robbers loot jewellery shop at gunpoint

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

Four unidentified armed men looted a jewellery shop in Gali No. 4, Chand Bagh, Northeast Delhi, on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

According to the police, shop owner Sadiq (27) said while he was attending to a customer, four unidentified men entered the shop.

The robbers forcibly pulled down the shutter and looted cash and jewellery from the shop and the customer at gunpoint.

Advertisement

Following the complaint, a forensic team, along with senior officials, reached the spot.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS at Dayalpur police station and a probe is underway.

Advertisement

Teams have been deployed to gather evidence and identify the accused, an official said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts