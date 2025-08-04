Robbers loot jewellery shop at gunpoint

Four unidentified armed men looted a jewellery shop in Gali No. 4, Chand Bagh, Northeast Delhi, on Sunday afternoon.
According to the police, shop owner Sadiq (27) said while he was attending to a customer, four unidentified men entered the shop.
The robbers forcibly pulled down the shutter and looted cash and jewellery from the shop and the customer at gunpoint.
Following the complaint, a forensic team, along with senior officials, reached the spot.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS at Dayalpur police station and a probe is underway.
Teams have been deployed to gather evidence and identify the accused, an official said.
