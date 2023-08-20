Robbers on stabbing spree murder man, injure 2 others

New Delhi, August 19

A 32-year-old man was killed and two others from the same colony were injured as three robbers armed with knives attacked them separately in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area, the police said on Saturday. They said three calls related to incidents of stabbing were received at the Welcome police station between 11.30 pm on Friday and 1.02 am on Saturday. Sher Mohammad (25) of Janta Mazdoor Colony in Welcome was stabbed in his abdomen, DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said, adding that the man somehow managed to save himself by hiding inside a house.

Minutes later, Gurfan, a resident of the same colony, was stabbed in his back. He succumbed to injuries and his mobile phone was taken away. The third victim, Sharik (22), also a resident of the Janta Mazdoor Colony, was stabbed in his neck, but he managed to save himself, the police said.

The DCP said two of the assailants — Kapil Chaudhary (25) and Sohail (22) — were apprehended. Chaudhary has past criminal records and was arrested in 2021 for an attempt to murder and in 2022 for a stabbing incident. He came out of jail three months ago. The robbed mobile phone and a blood-stained knife were found in his possession, Tirkey said. Later, the third accused, identified as Sameer (19), a resident of Janta Colony, was also apprehended. All three were consuming alcohol together when they hatched a plan to rob some people. They were carrying knives they had bought recently from the Ballimaran area, the police said. A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 392 (punishment for robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC had been registered, they said.

Sameer was involved in criminal activities in the past and was arrested for robbery in 2022, in police added. — PTI

Criminal past