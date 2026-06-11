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Home / Delhi / Robbery at retd Colonel's house solved

Robbery at retd Colonel's house solved

Four Bangladeshis arrested

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:39 AM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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The Gurugram police have arrested four Bangladeshis in connection with the robbery at a retired Colonel's house in a posh area of Sector 23 four days ago.
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While attempting to escape, all four had jumped into an underpass and suffered injuries.

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A senior police officer said more than two dozen criminal cases had been registered against the accused who used to go back to Bangladesh after committing crimes in India.

According to the police, the accused were identified by the Crime Branch team of Palam Vihar, which arrested the accused today near the Bajghera underpass on Dwarka Road.

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The accused were identified as Hilal, Mamo Khan, Mohammad Khairul, alias Arman, and Mohammad Maman, all Bangladeshi nationals currently residing in Sangam Vihar, Wazirabad, Delhi.

In the wee hours on June 4, these criminals stormed the house of the retired Colonel by cutting the iron grill of a rear window. The intruders robbed the family of gold and diamond jewellery, cash and other valuables. They also threatened to kill the family before fleeing from the place. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Palam Vihar police station and the police arrested all four accused today.

According to the police, the examination of their criminal records revealed that the accused Hilal had 12 criminal cases registered against him in Delhi, including those of theft, robbery, offences under the Arms Act and dacoity.

Mamo Khan has one theft case registered against him in Delhi. Mohammad Khairul, alias Arman, has eight criminal cases registered in Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Including those of theft, robbery/dacoity, offences under the Gangster Act and murder. Mohammad Maman has three cases of theft, robbery and dacoity registered against him in Gurugram and Delhi.

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