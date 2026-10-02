Rohini sports complex opens with focus on access, hockey and student facilities

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu inaugurated the DDA Sports Complex, spread over about 8.11 hectares with a built-up area of nearly 10,974 square metres. He also laid the foundation stone for an Electric Vehicle charging station at the complex.

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The facility has six synthetic lawn tennis courts, two basketball courts, netball and volleyball courts, a skating rink, cricket ground and practice nets, a football-cum-hockey ground and a jogging track. Indoor facilities include table tennis, yoga, aerobics and a gymnasium, besides multipurpose halls.

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The complex will initially operate on a Pay & Play basis, allowing people to use the facilities. Memberships will be opened later.

Sandhu also announced the LG Cup for Hockey, scheduled from October 9 to 18, aimed at encouraging young athletes and participation in team sports.

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The inauguration was followed by a visit to the DDA Aarambh Library in Rohini. After interacting with students, Sandhu directed the DDA to use an upper floor and add more than 40 seats to meet demand.

The sports complex is planned to expand further, with a gym and rehabilitation centre proposed on the first floor, a swimming pool in Phase II and dedicated badminton facilities planned for future.