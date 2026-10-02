DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Rohini sports complex opens with focus on access, hockey and student facilities

Rohini sports complex opens with focus on access, hockey and student facilities

L-G Sandhu announces hockey cup, library expansion as Sector 33 facility begins Pay & Play operations

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:43 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu chairs a meeting.
Advertisement
A new sports facility in Rohini’s Sector 33 opened on Wednesday with a mix of public sports infrastructure, a hockey tournament and an expansion plan for a library used by students, bringing together two of the city’s growing demands: accessible recreation and affordable study space.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu inaugurated the DDA Sports Complex, spread over about 8.11 hectares with a built-up area of nearly 10,974 square metres. He also laid the foundation stone for an Electric Vehicle charging station at the complex.

Advertisement

The facility has six synthetic lawn tennis courts, two basketball courts, netball and volleyball courts, a skating rink, cricket ground and practice nets, a football-cum-hockey ground and a jogging track. Indoor facilities include table tennis, yoga, aerobics and a gymnasium, besides multipurpose halls.

Advertisement

The complex will initially operate on a Pay & Play basis, allowing people to use the facilities. Memberships will be opened later.

Sandhu also announced the LG Cup for Hockey, scheduled from October 9 to 18, aimed at encouraging young athletes and participation in team sports.

Advertisement

The inauguration was followed by a visit to the DDA Aarambh Library in Rohini. After interacting with students, Sandhu directed the DDA to use an upper floor and add more than 40 seats to meet demand.

The sports complex is planned to expand further, with a gym and rehabilitation centre proposed on the first floor, a swimming pool in Phase II and dedicated badminton facilities planned for future.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts