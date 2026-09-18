Rooftops go solar way as govt plans to turn carbon cuts into revenue

Two major developments are converging. The Delhi Government plans to accelerate rooftop solar by supporting installations of up to 3 kW and targeting around 2.3 lakh installations by March, with an estimated ₹2,700 crore to be spent over six months. At the same time, it is preparing a framework to measure and monetise carbon reductions from projects such as renewable energy, electric buses, waste management and energy efficiency.

Advertisement

The significance becomes clearer from the numbers already emerging on the ground.

Advertisement

Solar installations pick pace

Data from Tata Power-DDL shows 12,497 rooftop solar installations with 172 MWp capacity in its distribution area up to August 2026. Its annual additions jumped from 1,838 in FY25 to 5,378 in FY26, an increase of nearly 193 per cent. Another 2,425 installations were added in FY27 up to August.

Advertisement

The BSES, meanwhile, has energised 17,221 rooftop systems with nearly 295 MWp capacity, taking the combined installations reported by the two discoms to almost 29,700 connections and 467 MWp. The BSES consumers are estimated to be saving nearly ₹225 crore a year on electricity bills.

The change is not confined to homes. The BSES data shows residential consumers account for the largest number of connections, at 12,965, but commercial consumers have the largest installed capacity, at about 102 MWp, compared with 93 MWp in the residential segment.

For consumers, attraction no longer only ‘green’

For Lal Singh, a Najafgarh resident, solar has become a household financial calculation.

He has a 3-kW rooftop system, in addition to a 5-kW system installed earlier in his family. Singh said his household consumes around 500-600 units a month, yet his electricity bill is usually close to zero because surplus generation is exported to the grid. He currently has around 150-170 units of surplus carried forward.

His latest 3-kW installation cost about ₹2.1 lakh before subsidies, he said.

Singh also said the installation process was largely portal-based and that the single-vendor, single-window arrangement made the process easier. More importantly, he has persuaded his wife Anita Yadav, neighbours and relatives to install systems after seeing the savings himself.

That is the less visible force behind Delhi’s solar push: existing consumers are becoming informal salesmen for rooftop solar.

Govt wants to monetise other side of transition

The government’s carbon-credit plan could add another layer to this transformation.

The environment department has floated a tender to empanel three agencies to identify eligible projects, quantify their emissions reductions and get these validated before carbon credits are issued.

The government’s preliminary assessment suggests Delhi could potentially achieve 2.5-3 crore tonnes of CO₂-equivalent emissions reduction annually in the medium term. That figure remains an indicative estimate, not a guaranteed volume of tradable credits.

Under India’s carbon-market framework, one carbon credit certificate represents 1 tonne of CO₂-equivalent reduction or removal, with validation and verification forming part of the process.

That distinction matters. Delhi cannot simply convert every solar panel, tree or electric bus into cash. Projects must meet applicable methodologies, demonstrate additional and measurable and undergo verification.

Real test in execution

Delhi’s solar policy already targets 750 MW of rooftop solar capacity within the Capital, alongside utility-scale capacity accessed from outside Delhi.

The new push, therefore, represents more than another subsidy announcement. If implemented at scale, Delhi could create a cycle in which public support brings down the barrier to rooftop solar, households and businesses cut power costs, the grid receives more distributed clean energy, and verified emission reductions potentially create a new public revenue stream.

The challenge will be ensuring that the promised installations, subsidies, net-metering and carbon accounting move as quickly as the policy targets.