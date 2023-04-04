‘Rozgar Mela’ to be held in Delhi for labourers

New Delhi, April 3
Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Monday said ‘Rozgar Mela’ would be organised across the National Capital to create large-scale job opportunities for labourers.
He chaired a high-level meeting with the officials of the Labour Department at the Delhi Secretariat. The meeting was focused on reviewing the smooth implementation of labour welfare schemes run by the Delhi Government.
The minister has directed that pending scholarships for the children of labourers who have applied through the Directorate of Education (DoE) would be released soon after the completion of the verification process of the applicants.
He also instructed the officials to streamline the pension claim process for the labourers and to regularise the labour laws for the safety, health and working conditions of the workers.
