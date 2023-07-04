RRTS Project: SC questions Delhi Govt’s spending on ads

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 3

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Delhi government over its spending on advertisements after it expressed its inability to contribute funds for construction of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project and directed it to furnish details of funds spent on advertisements in the last three financial years.

“If you have money for advertisements, why don’t you have money for a project that will ensure smooth transport?” asked a Bench led by Justice SK Kaul.

The funds were meant for construction of the RRTS stretch connecting the national capital with Rajasthan and Haryana.

“You want us to get into what funds you are spending where… All funds for advertisement shall be diverted for this project. Do you want this kind of order? You are asking for it,” the Bench said.

While hearing environmental issues arising out of PILs filed by activist-lawyer MC Mehta, the top court was informed that the Delhi Government was unwilling to contribute funds towards the project, particularly for the Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat corridors, and that it had had taken a similar stand on releasing funds for the Delhi-Meerut corridor.

The Bench directed the AAP Government to file an affidavit giving details of funds spent on advertisement in two weeks after the government counsel talked of budgetary constraints.