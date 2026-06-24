Rs 1.5-cr armed robbery case cracked after 4,000-km manhunt across eight states

An alleged betrayal by a trusted employee lay at the centre of a daring Rs 1.5-crore armed robbery near Inderlok, a case that Delhi Police cracked after an 11-day interstate manhunt spanning nearly 4,000 kilometres across eight states.

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The robbery took place on June 10 when Nitin and his colleague Karan were transporting around Rs 1.5 crore in cash on a scooter. Near Zakhira Flyover in the Sarai Rohilla area, two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly intercepted them, pointed a pistol at them and fled with two bags containing the cash.

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What initially appeared to be a carefully planned street robbery soon revealed signs of insider involvement. Through the analysis of nearly 500 CCTV cameras, route mapping and technical surveillance, investigators found that the robbers had begun tailing the cash consignment from Paschim Vihar and appeared to have precise information about its movement.

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According to the police, Karan (26), who worked for the victim company and was accompanying the cash at the time of the robbery, allegedly shared the route and live location of the consignment with the gang. Investigators said the information enabled the accused to track the scooter and choose the exact location for the robbery.

The investigation uncovered a conspiracy involving six adults and two juveniles. Among those arrested was Vicky alias Ganja (41), a resident of Tilak Nagar, whom the police described as a habitual offender with alleged involvement in nine previous criminal cases. He had recently been released from jail. Another accused, Dhir Singh (43), of Chander Vihar, allegedly has a criminal record spanning 18 cases and had been out of jail for about 18 months.

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The police also arrested Viresh, alias Veeru (29), of Chokhandi in Tilak Nagar; Manpreet, alias Twinkle (30), a property dealer from Tilak Nagar; and his father, Charanjeet Singh (56), who works in event management in Karkardooma. Two juveniles allegedly provided the motorcycle and scooty used in the crime.

Investigators said that after receiving information from Karan, the gang conducted reconnaissance along the route and followed the cash carrier before striking. After the robbery, the accused allegedly gathered in Tilak Nagar, divided the money among themselves and dispersed to different locations.

The pursuit that followed took police teams across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. Officers tracked the suspects continuously for 11 days before apprehending the final two accused as they returned to Delhi from Jammu on June 22.

The police recovered Rs 1.015 crore of the looted amount, seized the motorcycle and scooty allegedly used in the robbery, and recovered mobile phones said to have been purchased with the stolen money.

For the Delhi Police, the case was not only about solving a high-value armed robbery but also about exposing how an employee entrusted with transporting cash allegedly became the gang’s key source of information.