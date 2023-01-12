Rs 1 crore ex gratia for martyred ASI’s family

New Delhi, January 11
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, announced ex gratia of Rs 1 crore for the family of Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shambhu Dayal.
Shambhu was stabbed multiple times while trying to arrest a man accused of snatching a mobile phone on January 4.
The ASI succumbed to his wounds on Sunday (January 8) after four days. Dayal is survived by his wife and three children.
On January 4, a woman came to the police station and complained that someone had snatched her husband’s mobile phone.
The SHO there asked the ASI to go with the woman and investigate the incident. Shambhu Dayal caught the snatcher. While he was taking the accused to the police station, the accused whipped out a knife from under his shirt and mercilessly stabbed the ASI.
Grieving the loss of the brave officer, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “To honour his service to the nation and the Police Department, the Delhi Government will give Rs 1 crore as ‘samman rashi’ to his family.”
