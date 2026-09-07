Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 rent, pigeonhole rooms: Satya Niketan collapse exposes student living conditions

The deadly collapse of a building near Delhi University’s South Campus in Satya Niketan has once again brought into focus the precarious living conditions of students dependent on private paying guest (PG) accommodations amid limited hostel facilities and soaring rents.

Simran, a former DU student who lived in Satya Niketan, said she was scrolling through X when she came across visuals of the collapse and initially struggled to recognise what she was seeing.

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“For a few seconds, I genuinely could not understand the video because it looked like the PG, I used to live in. My PG was literally just two buildings away from the one that collapsed. I was shaken. This is so shocking and scary. I just hope every single student gets out safely,” she said.

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Recalling her experience, Simran said the expansion in college seats had not been matched by a corresponding increase in hostel facilities, leaving students with little choice but to rely on private accommodation close to their colleges.

With demand far exceeding supply, monthly rents in areas around DU can range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 or more. Students often end up sharing cramped rooms or living in buildings that raise concerns over basic safety and maintenance.

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Simran also alleged that some PG owners add floors to buildings to maximise rental income, while rent and utility payments are frequently collected in cash.

Satya Niketan only tip of the iceberg

The concerns extend beyond Satya Niketan. A parent who recently searched for accommodation in Kamla Nagar and adjoining areas around University Enclave said several properties had small rooms, poor maintenance and hygiene concerns, with monthly rents ranging from Rs 14,000 to Rs 18,000.

The family eventually found comparatively better accommodation with improved food hygiene, but at nearly twice the price.

The parent questioned why students who cannot afford expensive accommodation should be forced to live in cramped and poorly maintained premises. She also raised concerns over old, unkempt buildings and loose electrical wires around some properties.

Sarah, a paramedical student, said she lives in Burari, where waterlogging remains a persistent problem despite construction of large buildings in the area.

Rooms divided using makeshift partitions

Vikram, a student at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, described PG accommodation as both financially burdensome and unsafe. He said students often have little option but to stay in such properties because of their proximity to college.

“Owners demand three months’ rent in advance along with a security deposit. Food is included, but its quality is incredibly poor,” he said, adding that rooms were often cramped and divided using makeshift partitions.

Vikram further alleged that many such establishments are not regularly inspected by government authorities and lack fire safety clearances. Buildings packed into narrow lanes often have only a single exit, creating serious challenges for emergency response and evacuation.

Rohan, a student of Motilal Nehru College, said he pays Rs 10,000 a month for a room without food and had to pay three months’ rent in advance. Accommodation with food can cost up to Rs 17,000 a month, he said.

He said students were often packed into rooms meant for fewer occupants, with three students sharing a single room and, in some cases, four students on a floor having to share one bathroom.