Rs 2 lakh looted at gunpoint in Delhi, CM takes on L-G

New Delhi, June 26
In broad daylight, a delivery agent and his associate were robbed of Rs 2 lakh at a gunpoint by four unidentified men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel here, Delhi police said on June 26. The incident took place on Saturday when the victims were passing through the Pragati Maidan tunnel.
The police said following, a case had already been registered under Sections 397 and 34 of the IPC. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal — seizing on the opportunity — hit out at Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena demanding his resignation from his post.
Kejriwal said the L-G should make way for someone “who can provide safety and security to the people of Delhi”.
